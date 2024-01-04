Missouri’s legislative session begins as lawmakers brace for contentious election election year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s 163 house members and 34 senators officially launched their 4 ½ month legislative session Wednesday.

Perennial pressures to complete work on the state’s budget in time to meet the constitutional deadline of May 17 are compounded this year, amid a general election for both state and national offices.

The state’s session in 2023 was mired by GOP infighting and partisan skirmishes, which many blame for the small amount of legislation passed.

“Last legislative session, we had the smallest amount of bills in Missouri’s history passed outside of the year of COVID,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, a Democratic candidate for governor. “When you’ve got super majority controlled legislatures, that’s a tell of how little is actually being done for Missourians.”

Quade’s critique was directed at Republicans, who have held “super majorities,” – that is a majority of more than two thirds of the seats, – in both the House and Senate for several years.

House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Jonathan Patterson said he believes election year dynamics will not stop the majority party from advancing its agenda.

“This is Jefferson City, there’s politics and everything we do,” Patterson said. “I think the lawmakers have to realize that we all have a job to do. We have to show up to Jefferson City do the work. Yeah, there will certainly be some politics involved, but I think we really have to focus on getting the job done, and then just doing our work.”

The inter-party conflict among Senate Republicans is more pronounced, with a faction forming the self-described “Freedom Caucus,” part of a coordinated national network of far-right political operatives. The membership includes former members of the now-disbanded Missouri Senate “conservative caucus.”

One of it’s members is State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Springs, has made criticism of his own party’s leadership a main focus of his gubernatorial campaign. The filibustering of Eigel and other members of the caucus was a cited by critics as a big reason for the inefficient 2023 session. Eigel didn’t rule out the strategy for 2024.

“If I have to open up the dictionary and read it till Christmas next Christmas, I’m willing to do that,” Eigel said. “Every single year, we have one of the most inefficient governments in Jefferson City of any state in the Union and the Republican was super majorities have promised a lot better.”

Senate President Pro-Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who is running for Secretary of State, said if members prioritize the legislative work, there should not be too many obstacles toward passing legislation.

“You’re gonna have shenanigan days and non shenanigan days,” Rowden said. “There will be days, we’ll kind of be overwhelmed by the political realities. And then there will be days, hopefully, where we can just put our head down and work hard.”

Governor Parson also noted the need for legislators to keep perspective on their constitutional task.

“I think there’s plenty of people in the General Assembly understand that you have to take a balanced approach and common sense will prevail at the end of the day,” Parson said.

