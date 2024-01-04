Heartland Eclipse 2024
Man wanted in Murray, Ky. on multiple charges including assault

Deon Howard, 28, of Murray, is wanted on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare...
Deon Howard, 28, of Murray, is wanted on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).(Murray Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in Murray on multiple charges including assault.

An arrest warrant was issued for Deon Howard, 28, of Murray, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).

According to Murray police, they responded to a home on December 30 for a report of a woman yelling for help as she was bleeding.

Police say Howard assaulted the woman, endangered a child and left the scene as officers arrived. They say they also found drugs and a gun at the home.

According to the Murray Police Department, Howard has other pending arrest warrants for a previous shooting where is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, as well as other charges.

Howard is considered armed and dangerous and police say he should not be approached.

Police described him as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 150 pounds.

If you see him, do not try to make contact with him. They ask that you call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.

