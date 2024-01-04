Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.

WESTERN Tenn. (KFVS) - A man wanted for first-degree murder is believed to be in western Tennessee.

22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He is believed to have fled to the west Tennessee area.

They say Futrell has a violent criminal history and has been added to the TBI top 10 most wanted list. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Futrell is described as 6-feet tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact your local law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals, TBI or crime stoppers at 731-424-8477.

