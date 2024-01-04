Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man wanted for murder believed to be in western Tenn.

22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and...
22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Photo taken in September 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Tenn. (KFVS) - A man wanted for first-degree murder is believed to be in western Tennessee.

22-year-old Cadayreis Myquon Futrell, aka Major, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He is believed to have fled to the west Tennessee area.

They say Futrell has a violent criminal history and has been added to the TBI top 10 most wanted list. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Futrell is described as 6-feet tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact your local law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals, TBI or crime stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Latest News

Rubih and her baby are attached. More images and higher res are available by emailing...
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years
Deon Howard, 28, of Murray, is wanted on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare...
Man wanted in Murray, Ky. on multiple charges including assault
Celebrate Missouri's heritage on January 4.
Happy National Missouri Day
See the 2024 Heartland Eclipse at a Missouri state park or historic site.
See the 2024 Heartland Eclipse at a Mo. state park