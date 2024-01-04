ISP launces new program: Road Rage. Don’t Engage.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is launching a new program focused on reducing road rage in the state.

ISP said their new campaign, Road Rage. Don’t Engage. is designed to raise awareness about an increase in road rage incidents leading to violence, educate the public on the signs of road rage and how to prevent and handle these situations.

The campaign consists of social media, billboards and radio ads in strategic markets.

ISP describes the following as some of the most common signs of road rage and aggressive driving:

Following too closely or tailgating

Improper or erratic lane changing

Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (emergency lane), in a ditch/median, or on sidewalk

Passing where prohibited

Failure to yield right of way

Failure to obey traffic laws, signs, and devices

Failure to yield to emergency personnel and construction zone speed limits

Failure to signal

Driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted speed limit or racing

Making an improper turn

“Although road rage is nothing new, we’re seeing people react more aggressively and dangerously,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The message is simple – if you see or become part of a road rage situation, don’t engage. That extra car length you gain by cutting someone off, or arriving 10 seconds earlier by tailgating another person, is not worth your life.”

According to a AAA study, nearly 8 in 10 (79 percent) of American drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel.

The following is advice from ISP on how to avoid being the victim of road rage:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them to pass

When merging, make sure you have plenty of room and use your turn signal

If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane

If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when able

Making gestures might anger the other driver; create distance and avoid confrontation

If another driver is acting angry, don’t make eye contact

Driver who are the victim of road rage or believe a driver is following or harassing are urged to call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report what is happening.

