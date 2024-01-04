Highway worker injured in work zone on KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky highway worker was injured in a work zone on Wednesday afternoon, January 3.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, just after 11 a.m. the highway maintenance crew was working along KY 994 near the railroad crossing just north of the Freemont community. A flagger stopped traffic so a slope mowing machine could work along the road.

They say a driver disobeyed the flagger’s stop sign, continued to drive through the closed work zone and hit the flagger.

KYTC personnel on site contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

According to KYTC, the driver could have been cited for running a stop sign and endangering workers. However, no charges were filed. While the highway worker had minor injuries, they say the worker will use the police report to file a claim for medical care with the driver’s insurance.

Drivers are reminded to use appropriate caution whenever they approach a work zone. According to KYTC, traffic commands from a flagger carry the same authority as a police officer directing traffic.

