Happy National Missouri Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) - National Missouri Day is Thursday, January 4.

The day celebrates Missouri’s heritage.

Here are some Show-Me State facts, according to Mo.gov:

State capital - Jefferson City

Original state capital - St. Charles

Admission to the Union - August 10, 1821

Population - 6,154,913

Center of national population - Hartville, Mo.

Highest point - Taum Sauk Mountain (1,772 ft.)

Lowest point - St. Francois River (230 ft.)

Do you know what the state tree of Missouri is? What about the state song? State historical dog? Check your knowledge of Missouri’s state symbols here.

Daniel Boone, Samuel Clemens, Walt Disney - see a list of more famous Missourians on the Secretary of State’s website here. You can also see the famous Missourians featured in the Missouri House of Representatives’ Hall of Famous Missourians.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.