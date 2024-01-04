Happy National Missouri Day

Heartland Votes
Celebrate Missouri's heritage on January 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - National Missouri Day is Thursday, January 4.

The day celebrates Missouri’s heritage.

Here are some Show-Me State facts, according to Mo.gov:

  • State capital - Jefferson City
  • Original state capital - St. Charles
  • Admission to the Union - August 10, 1821
  • Population - 6,154,913
  • Center of national population - Hartville, Mo.
  • Highest point - Taum Sauk Mountain (1,772 ft.)
  • Lowest point - St. Francois River (230 ft.)

Do you know what the state tree of Missouri is? What about the state song? State historical dog? Check your knowledge of Missouri’s state symbols here.

Daniel Boone, Samuel Clemens, Walt Disney - see a list of more famous Missourians on the Secretary of State’s website here. You can also see the famous Missourians featured in the Missouri House of Representatives’ Hall of Famous Missourians.

