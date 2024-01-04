Gov. Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth Address

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address.

The address was during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives.

It started at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 3 in the House Chambers.

The governor shared stories of Good samaritans, helpers and heroes and more.

“To me, improving life right here at home is the most important focus that we can have,” Governor Beshear said. “And these next four years are our chance – Kentucky’s chance – to be the difference, to be both an economic and a moral leader of this country. This is our time to push away the division; to prove we can govern without name-calling or scapegoating; to do it without anger, fear or hatred. That we not only talk about our collective faith, but actually live it.”

Governor Beshear gave his budget address on December 18 where he discussed his funding priorities for the current session. On Wednesday, he continued to push for what he called key investments, including funding to support universal pre-K for all 4 year olds and help for child care providers, as well as an 11 percent pay raise for all public school employees.

Beshear also called for more funding to support health care and mental health care needs, as well as more funding to support public safety. That includes $35 million to provide local law enforcement and first responders with body armour.

He concluded his speech by saying, “With this new year comes new opportunity for progress – to build that better, brighter Kentucky. That is what our children deserve – to make sure they can chase any dream they could ever imagine right here at home. Scripture reminds us, ‘Our God is merciful and tender. He will cause the bright dawn of salvation to rise on us.’ We’re walking into that bright dawn, and we’re doing it together. Remember: Life is short, so do good things and be kind to each other.”

