First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Two chances of rain (and snow!) over the next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After a nicer Wednesday, the weather pattern for the next week or so will be chillier and more active, including a couple rounds of rain and wet snow. In the short term, colder air and low clouds have moved back in from the north overnight and as usual will be slow to clear, automated weather apps to the contrary. Highs today look to be about 40 to 45 with a light northeast winds. On Friday our next weather system will approach from the southwest. This system is looking weaker and faster and therefore a bit colder. This means that light rain is likely by Friday afternoon evening in most of the region…and with cold temps and low dew points there could be some wet snow especially over our northwestern counties…with some slick spots especially after sunset Friday.

Looking ahead, a strong system is still on track to move through the region Tuesday of next week. This looks to bring heavier rains, gusty winds, and possibly some accumulating wet snow to some areas. Stay tuned.

