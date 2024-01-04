Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: 2 chances for rain, snow over the next week

Afternoon highs look to be in the low 40s, with light northeast winds.
Afternoon highs look to be in the low 40s, with light northeast winds.(Source: cNews/David jones)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Expect a chillier and more active weather pattern for the next week or so.

Colder air and low clouds have moved back into the Heartland overnight.

Afternoon highs look to be in the low 40s, with light northeast winds.

We could see some sunshine later today, but clouds will again be slow to clear.

The next weather system will move into the Heartland from the southwest on Friday.

This system is looking weaker, faster and a bit colder.

Light rain is likely by Friday afternoon and evening for most of the region.

Some wet snow is possible, especially in or northwestern counties. This could cause some slick spots after sunset Friday.

A strong system remains on track to move through the Heartland Tuesday of next week.

This looks to bring heavier rains, gusty winds and possibly some accumulating wet snow to some areas.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to next week.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Active pattern setting up for the Heartland
Other than some high clouds, skies should be mostly sunny and temperatures should be less...
First Alert: Nicer today; weekend system shifts
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry and slightly warmer today, cooler end to the week