First Alert: 2 chances for rain, snow over the next week

(KFVS) - Expect a chillier and more active weather pattern for the next week or so.

Colder air and low clouds have moved back into the Heartland overnight.

Afternoon highs look to be in the low 40s, with light northeast winds.

We could see some sunshine later today, but clouds will again be slow to clear.

The next weather system will move into the Heartland from the southwest on Friday.

This system is looking weaker, faster and a bit colder.

Light rain is likely by Friday afternoon and evening for most of the region.

Some wet snow is possible, especially in or northwestern counties. This could cause some slick spots after sunset Friday.

A strong system remains on track to move through the Heartland Tuesday of next week.

This looks to bring heavier rains, gusty winds and possibly some accumulating wet snow to some areas.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to next week.

