Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution Nolan Gonzalez despite several complaints.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Disney employee is accusing the company of covering up a pattern of sexual misconduct by a former executive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzalez, despite several complaints.

The suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In it, the plaintiff alleges Gonzales assaulted her several times in 2017 when she was incapacitated. She claims he allegedly threatened to “ruin her career” when she tried to cut contact with him in 2018.

The woman said management knew about Gonzales’ alleged history of sexual misconduct but that Disney refused to take action against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gonzales left the job in 2022.

No comment from Disney or Gonzales has been reported.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia