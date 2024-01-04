Heartland Votes
Demolition set for Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge pier

A crew is continuing to drill the piers of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge...
A crew is continuing to drill the piers of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge for explosive placement as a final step before the blast(KYTC District 1)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:29 PM CST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An explosive demolition for one of the piers of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is set for noon on January 5.

The New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge will be closed to traffic for about 30 minutes to accommodate the blast.

The demolition team is ready to take out one of the piers. If explosives are placed in the second pier in time, both piers will be taken out in one blast. If the second pier is not ready by noon on Friday, January 5, it will be scheduled for late in the day on Friday or at noon on Saturday, January 6.

The contractor will again establish a 1,500 foot clear zone around the blast site. The public is asked to stay out of the clear zone to avoid delaying the pier detonation.

A crew is continuing to drill the piers for explosive placement as a final step before the blast.

