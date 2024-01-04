Community shows support for fired Eldorado coaches

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The now former head basketball coach of the Eagles is getting a strong show of support from the community.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Eldorado School Board ousted former coach Josh Bradley and his staff after one of his players elbowed an opponent during the annual Holiday tournament.

Eldorado fan James Butler II attended Tuesday night’s special meeting held by the Eldorado School Board.

Like many others in attendance, Butler wanted to show his support for the school’s former head basketball coach, Josh Bradley.

“I think it was like a witch-hunt,” said Butler. “They were looking for somebody to burn at the stake and they for sure got it at the board meeting.”

Bradley and his entire staff were fired following the incident on the court during the annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament. Butler believes the community should have got a chance to speak before the board voted to terminate the coaches.

“I think a lot of people feel like their voice wasn’t heard before the decision was made,” said Butler.

Others at the meeting agree with Butler.

“You had a choice to back our coach and our athletes and you failed them,” one local fan said.

“This is a teenage kid that made a mistake. He did something incredibly dangerous and completely selfish. But to think he was coached to do something like that is fabrication chasing a false positive. That did not happen,” another local fan said.

When asked if he had anything else to say, Butler had this last message.

“Love is stronger than hate. Forgiveness is stronger than resentment. And if we can, we need to all embrace that love vibration and move forward in a more positive manner with our lives,” said Butler.

The Illinois High School Association released a statement on Wednesday stating that it will review the school’s recommendations and decide if additional consequences are warranted.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.