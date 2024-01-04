Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Community shows support for fired Eldorado coaches

A chaotic ending to a heated meeting in Eldorado after the school board voted to fire the head basketball coach and his entire staff
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The now former head basketball coach of the Eagles is getting a strong show of support from the community.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Eldorado School Board ousted former coach Josh Bradley and his staff after one of his players elbowed an opponent during the annual Holiday tournament.

Eldorado fan James Butler II attended Tuesday night’s special meeting held by the Eldorado School Board.

Like many others in attendance, Butler wanted to show his support for the school’s former head basketball coach, Josh Bradley.

“I think it was like a witch-hunt,” said Butler. “They were looking for somebody to burn at the stake and they for sure got it at the board meeting.”

Bradley and his entire staff were fired following the incident on the court during the annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament. Butler believes the community should have got a chance to speak before the board voted to terminate the coaches.

“I think a lot of people feel like their voice wasn’t heard before the decision was made,” said Butler.

Others at the meeting agree with Butler.

“You had a choice to back our coach and our athletes and you failed them,” one local fan said.

“This is a teenage kid that made a mistake. He did something incredibly dangerous and completely selfish. But to think he was coached to do something like that is fabrication chasing a false positive. That did not happen,” another local fan said.

When asked if he had anything else to say, Butler had this last message.

“Love is stronger than hate. Forgiveness is stronger than resentment. And if we can, we need to all embrace that love vibration and move forward in a more positive manner with our lives,” said Butler.

The Illinois High School Association released a statement on Wednesday stating that it will review the school’s recommendations and decide if additional consequences are warranted.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday evening,...
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth Address
Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan.
Mo. Attorney General’s Office investigating actions of Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
A chaotic ending to a heated meeting in Eldorado after the school board voted to fire the head...
Eldorado School Board fires entire varsity staff
When announcing Robinson’s arrest, the sheriff’s office also indicated bar owner Brent Battles...
Williamson Co. business owner speaks out amid sheriff’s office investigation