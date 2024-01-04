Cape Girardeau man charged with assault and armed criminal action

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody after a verbal altercation on Wednesday.

On January 3 around 3 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 800 block of South Ellis Street for a weapon violation. Officers made contact with the victims who said they were in a verbal altercation with 19-year-old Savion E. Haley.

According to victims during the altercation, Haley produced a firearm and fired one shot in the direction of the victims. Officers were unable to locate any property damage or injuries.

Officers made contact with Haley and he was taken into custody. Haley was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with first degree assault, felony armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Haley is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

