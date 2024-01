ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Billy Joel and Sting are coming to Busch Stadium!

The St. Louis Cardinals were joined by Joe Buck and Live Nation Market President Dave Gerardi to make the announcement Thursday.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

