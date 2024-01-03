Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman struck and killed while recovering spilled luggage from highway

Woman struck and killed on Highway 181
By Hal Scheurich and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - In what police called a tragic accident, a woman was hit and killed by a car on an Alabama highway while she tried to retrieve some luggage that fell from her truck.

Daphne Police say the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 181 near Rigsby Rd. Though police didn’t immediately identify the 46-year-old victim, a social media post said she was Elizabeth Atkinson, according to WALA.

Officers were already in route to the scene at the time of the accident after getting a call about a woman in the roadway picking up clothes.

Investigators said the victim had just left home with her two daughters and their two friends for a girls’ vacation. According to Police Capt. Reginald Ardis, it’s believed that a piece of luggage fell out of the truck and opened, scattering clothing on the highway.

“She stopped and tried to pick [it] up on foot, along with another family member,” Ardis said. “At some point during that time, she was hit by another vehicle.”

Police say the driver who hit the woman was headed home after his overnight work shift. They don’t believe speeding, drugs or alcohol were involved in causing the accident.

Those who live along the highway where the accident happened said it was a heartbreaking scene and wish the family peace in their recovery.

“Thoughts and prayers…it’s very tragic and sad to wake up to,” homeowner Ben Leinenger said.

While police don’t believe there is anyone at fault, investigators will be reviewing the car’s electronic data recorder, which will tell them how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time.

Copyright 2024 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Investigators in McCracken County are trying identify the man in this photo. The man is...
Wanted man accused of stealing $1K in items from Paducah Rural King
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Dunklin County Tuesday night,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured trying to avoid animal in the road
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash