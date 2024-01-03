Heartland Votes
Williamson Co. business owner speaks out amid sheriff’s office investigation

A Williamson County business owner speaks out after the Sheriff calls him out for running what amounts to a bar without a license
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County business owner spoke out just days after an armed man was arrested outside his place; and the sheriff called him out for running what amounts to a bar without a license.

“I’m just trying to run a business. And literally have the youth at my age of 26 have fun. I don’t want any problems from anyone,” Brent Battles, owner of B & B Shisha Lounge, told us.

An incident outside the bar on Saturday, December 30 started with a fight, according to authorities, and ended with one man in handcuffs. It also had Sheriff Jeff Diederich calling the business an unlicensed liquor establishment.

Gregory Robinson, 45, of Carbondale, is accused of having a gun on that property on Saturday around 4 a.m. He faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

When announcing Robinson’s arrest, the sheriff’s office also indicated bar owner Brent Battles is operating an unlicensed liquor establishment.

Sheriff Diederich is then quoted saying businesses like the lounge are “circumventing regulations that are in place for public safety.”

“In this incident,” the sheriff said, “law enforcement responded to armed, disorderly and intoxicated crowds at 4:00am.”

On Wednesday afternoon, January 3, we sat down with lounge owner Brent Battles.

Battles wanted to talk to me to set the record straight about the B and B Shisha Lounge, that he’s operated here in rural Marion since September 2021.

Battles showed us around his hookah lounge, which he said can hold up to 80 people.

He said he does not serve or sell alcohol, but does allow guests over 21 to bring in their own booze.

He said he understands why law enforcement came out last weekend, but he does not want his business grouped in with other unlicensed liquor establishments in the county.

“I don’t want that to be the objective, and the reason why that I say I’ll let them, don’t let them, but I say I let them do they job because I’m not my kind to stop them from doing they job,” Battles explained. “At the same time, I don’t want to see anybody arrested, I don’t want to see anybody go to jail, but I can’t allow other clients to get hurt. So by him clearing up and him doing what he has to do, and mixes us in which is not right to mix us in together because we’re not the same business, but that’s just part of him trying to do his job. Some mistakes happen, mistakes happen on me, it’s everybody’s life.”

Battles said at the end of the day, it’s about making sure everyone is safe. He goes on to say, all he wants is a place for young people to hang out.

