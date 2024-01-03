Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Wanted man accused of stealing $1K in items from Paducah Rural King

Investigators are trying to track down a man accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Paducah Rural King.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators are trying to track down a man accused of shoplifting from the Paducah Rural King.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown man walked out of the store with more than $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it.

It’s not clear what items the suspect is accused of stealing.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and information that could lead to the recover of the stolen items.

Anyone with information can contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Dunklin County Tuesday night,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured trying to avoid animal in the road
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening,...
Driver flown to St. Louis hospital after crash in Perry County, Mo.
Murphysboro man killed in crash
Murphysboro man killed in crash