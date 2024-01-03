Wanted man accused of stealing $1K in items from Paducah Rural King

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators are trying to track down a man accused of shoplifting from the Paducah Rural King.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown man walked out of the store with more than $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it.

It’s not clear what items the suspect is accused of stealing.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and information that could lead to the recover of the stolen items.

Anyone with information can contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.

