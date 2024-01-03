Heartland Votes
This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Darts isn’t usually a sport that makes international headlines, but the performance of one British teenager is hard to ignore.

At just 16 years old, Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

He burst onto the scene as the PDC World Darts Championship kicked off in London in December and is continuing to dominate the competition.

Littler took out former champion Rob Cross with ease Tuesday night to secure his place in Wednesday night’s final at North London’s Alexandra Palace, as synonymous with darts as Wimbledon is with tennis.

Littler is the youngest ever player to feature in a semi-final.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see if he makes history in tonight’s final against world number three player Luke Humphries.

