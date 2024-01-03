Heartland Votes
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard...
A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County Tuesday afternoon, January 2.(Arizona's Family)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County Tuesday afternoon, January 2.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on County Road 514, approximately 2 miles north of Bloomfield.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old East Prairie boy was driving a pick-up truck when the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was not hurt, but his passenger was seriously hurt in the crash. She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, but the girl was.

The truck was reportedly totaled in the crash.

