Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old Bloomfield girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County Tuesday afternoon, January 2.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on County Road 514, approximately 2 miles north of Bloomfield.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old East Prairie boy was driving a pick-up truck when the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver was not hurt, but his passenger was seriously hurt in the crash. She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
MSHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, but the girl was.
The truck was reportedly totaled in the crash.
