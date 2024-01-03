SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first boy, girl born on New Year’s Day

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon is celebrating the first boy and first girl born on New Year’s Day.

Dywon Antonio Dixon Jr. was born at 12:37 a.m. on January 1, making him the first baby born at the hospital in 2024.

His proud parents, Hannah Goza and Dywon Dixon, say he weighed 6-pounds-13-ounces and that Dywon has two older siblings, Kehlani and Za’Kaliah.

St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, in Salem, gave the parents of Dywon Antonio Dixon Jr. a gift basket to celebrate the first boy of the new year born at Good Samaritan Hospital. (Source: SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital)

Less than two hours later, the hospital welcomed their first baby girl born in 2024.

Lilly Ann Hargett arrived at 2:02 a.m.

Her proud parents, Jamie Pruett and Josh Hargett, say Lilly weighed 6-pounds-14-ounces and 20 inches long.

Lilly has two older siblings, Payton and Walker.

Lilly Ann Hargett made her debut into the world at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, making her the first girl baby born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill. (Source: SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital)

St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, in Salem, gave each family a basket to help celebrate the first boy and first girl born in the new year.

