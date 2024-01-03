SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first boy, girl born on New Year’s Day
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon is celebrating the first boy and first girl born on New Year’s Day.
Dywon Antonio Dixon Jr. was born at 12:37 a.m. on January 1, making him the first baby born at the hospital in 2024.
His proud parents, Hannah Goza and Dywon Dixon, say he weighed 6-pounds-13-ounces and that Dywon has two older siblings, Kehlani and Za’Kaliah.
Less than two hours later, the hospital welcomed their first baby girl born in 2024.
Lilly Ann Hargett arrived at 2:02 a.m.
Her proud parents, Jamie Pruett and Josh Hargett, say Lilly weighed 6-pounds-14-ounces and 20 inches long.
Lilly has two older siblings, Payton and Walker.
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, in Salem, gave each family a basket to help celebrate the first boy and first girl born in the new year.
