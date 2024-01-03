Heartland Votes
New traffic signals along U.S. 45 in Mayfield preparing for future activation after tornadoes

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractors are continuing to reconstruct and restore traffic signals in downtown Mayfield that were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.

The following signals are scheduled to go into red flash mode on Tuesday, January, 3, in preparation for full activation in 30 days.

  • KY 80-Business/Broadway at U.S. 45/8th Street (U.S. 45 Southbound One-Way)
  • KY 58/Broadway at 7th Street (U.S. 45 Northbound One-Way)
  • U.S. 45/7th Street at North Street (U.S. 45 Northbound One-Way)

According to KYTC, many of the intersections in downtown Mayfield have functioned as All-Way Stops since traffic signal control systems and supports were destroyed by the tornado.

These intersections will continue to function as All-Way Stops while the signals are in red flash mode for 30 days. This will allow drivers to become refamiliarized with the signals and their locations.

According to KYTC, technicians will also be able to monitor the signals while they are in temporary red flash mode.

KYTC District 1 will provide advance notice when the signals are ready to go into full service.

