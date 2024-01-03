Motorcyclist seriously injured trying to avoid animal in the road

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Dunklin County Tuesday night, January 2.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert D. Edwards, of Sikeston, was driving his Harley Davidson on MO 53, just south of Campbell, when he spotted an animal in the roadway.

MSHP said Edwards attempted to avoid the animal, but his bike went off the roadway and flipped.

Edwards was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP reports Edwards was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was towed from the scene with minor damage.

It’s not clear what type of animal Edwards was trying to avoid hitting.

