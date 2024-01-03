Mo. 5th graders invited to participate in 41st annual National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fifth graders in Missouri are invited to participate in the 41st annual National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

You can download the application kit here.

Posters, the completed application and signed consent and release form must be submitted by January 24 to: Missouri Department of Public Safety, Attention: Michelle Parks - State Contest Manager; P.O. Box 749, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

Contest rules:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home. ” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

The theme may be depicted in the student’s artwork through one, or a combination of, illustrations (e.g., signs and symbols, people, abstract, industry, wildlife) and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The original poster – not a scanned copy – must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist, either typed or written legibly.

One fifth grader from the state will be selected as the winner. That student’s poster will be submitted to the national competition. In addition, the state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Missouri winner will be notified in March 2024.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the ceremony on May 22. Transportation and lodging will be provided.

You can click here to see previous artwork from the contest.

