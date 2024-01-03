Heartland Votes
MDC reports over 12,000 deer taken during alternative methods portion

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri have harvested over 12,465 deer during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season.

Of the 12,465 deer harvested from December 23 to January 2, about 3,130 were antlered bucks, 1,450 were button bucks, and 7,885 were does.

The top harvest counties were Callaway with 296 deer harvested, Franklin with 250, and Macon with 228. The following are the total deer harvested in the Heartland counties:

  • Bollinger: 135 deer harvested
  • Butler: 102 deer harvested
  • Cape Girardeau: 142 deer harvested
  • Carter: 116 deer harvested
  • Dunklin: 41 deer harvested
  • Madison: 91 deer harvested
  • Mississippi: 25 deer harvested
  • New Madrid: 36 deer harvested
  • Perry: 120 deer harvested
  • Ripley: 125 deer harvested
  • Scott: 61 deer harvested
  • Stoddard: 121 deer harvested
  • Wayne: 156 deer harvested

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 8,724. According to the MDC, this year’s harvest total was eight-percent higher than the previous five-year average.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, you can visit the MDC website.

