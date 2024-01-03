MDC reports over 12,000 deer taken during alternative methods portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri have harvested over 12,465 deer during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season.

Of the 12,465 deer harvested from December 23 to January 2, about 3,130 were antlered bucks, 1,450 were button bucks, and 7,885 were does.

The top harvest counties were Callaway with 296 deer harvested, Franklin with 250, and Macon with 228. The following are the total deer harvested in the Heartland counties:

Bollinger: 135 deer harvested

Butler: 102 deer harvested

Cape Girardeau: 142 deer harvested

Carter: 116 deer harvested

Dunklin: 41 deer harvested

Madison: 91 deer harvested

Mississippi: 25 deer harvested

New Madrid: 36 deer harvested

Perry: 120 deer harvested

Ripley: 125 deer harvested

Scott: 61 deer harvested

Stoddard: 121 deer harvested

Wayne: 156 deer harvested

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 8,724. According to the MDC, this year’s harvest total was eight-percent higher than the previous five-year average.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, you can visit the MDC website.

