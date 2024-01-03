IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school basketball tournament.

We reached out to IHSA on Wednesday, January 3. They gave us this statement:

“The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has been in communication with the Eldorado High School administration over the past few days. The school is taking internal steps to address the incident that occurred during its varsity boys basketball contest against Hamilton County High School on December 28. The school plans to present their recommended action to the IHSA, at which point the IHSA will review and determine if additional consequences are warranted.”

The school board called a meeting after an incident during the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

