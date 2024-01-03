Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

High school student on life support to donate organs after car crash

A high schooler involved in a serious car crash is on life support with plans to donate his organs, school officials say. (WMUR, BEDFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CNN)
By WMUR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, N.H. (WMUR) - Officials say a New Hampshire high school student who was badly hurt in a car crash is being kept alive on life support to donate his organs.

A Bedford High School sophomore was involved in a serious car crash in Goffstown over winter break. The name of the student has not been released, but school officials say he is on life support with plans to donate his organs.

Gabriel Texerra is a member of the track team, as was the unidentified student. He was also a passenger in the car but doesn’t remember much from the crash.

“We were buddies. We were just all hanging out, and it happened so fast,” Texerra said.

Texerra says he’s focused on remembering his friend and teammate.

“He was loved in the community. Nobody in the school didn’t like him. He was just an awesome kid – super funny, lit up the room,” he said. “He was genuine, just a kid you could easily be friends with. He was awesome.”

School leaders shared the news with the student body Tuesday, the first day back after winter break, during a schoolwide announcement.

“We want our kids to be happy and healthy. It’s just such a hard message, and it’s a harsh reality for kids in school to see a peer pass,” Superintendent Michael Fournier said.

Counselors are being made available for students, and parents are being asked to check in with their kids, according to Fournier.

Copyright 2024 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike
A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening,...
Driver flown to St. Louis hospital after crash in Perry County, Mo.
Murphysboro man killed in crash
Murphysboro man killed in crash
A high schooler involved in a serious car crash is on life support with plans to donate his...
Track teammate calls high schooler badly hurt in car crash 'awesome kid'