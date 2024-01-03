Heartland Votes
Heartland school board considering changes to basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament

Eldorado School Board meeting discussing athletic coaches.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Eldorado School Board is meeting Tuesday evening, January 2 to consider suspending or firing athletic coaches.

They will also decide whether to appoint an interim coach.

The board called the meeting after an incident during the Eldorado Holiday Tournament last week.

The video shows an Eldorado player elbowing a Hamilton County player following a foul shot. The Hamilton County player then fell to the ground.

Eldorado High School posted a statement on Friday saying they’re actively addressing the incident.

The statement said the school will “not tolerate the unsportsmanlike behavior displayed during Thursday’s game...and the student involved will face appropriate consequences.”

We spoke with fans on Tuesday about the incident who said they were disappointed in what happened.

“My son, he’s a third grader. He just started to play basketball and my first thoughts was, it’s very disheartening that none of the officials came out to stop it, opposing coach didn’t come out to try to stop no foul. It’s really concerning because if that would’ve been my kid, I would’ve wanted to see immediate reaction happen,” Matt Martin from Harrisburg, Illinois said.

Meanwhile, the Illinois High School Athletic Association told us it is monitoring the situation and the school is cooperating with the organization.

The special meeting starts at 7 p.m. and begins with an executive session, which is not typically open to the public.

Once board members come out of that session, they’ll vote on what actions they’ll take against the coaches.

