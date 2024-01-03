Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Fredericktown Fire Department responds to residential fire

Upon arrival, firefighters located fire throughout the attic of the home originating from a...
Upon arrival, firefighters located fire throughout the attic of the home originating from a wood stove flue pipe(Fredericktown Fire Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. on January 2, the Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Mulberry Street in Cobalt Village. Upon arrival, firefighters located fire throughout the attic of the home originating from a wood stove flue pipe.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, containing it to the attic space. Occupants of the home evacuated before the department arrived on scene. No one was reported injured.

The Fredericktown Fire Department said that with the winter in full force, they want to remind everyone of the importance of having flue pipes routinely inspected and cleaned.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

When announcing Robinson’s arrest, the sheriff’s office also indicated bar owner Brent Battles...
Williamson Co. business owner speaks out amid sheriff’s office investigation
Eastern Snapping Turtles can be found across the state of Missouri.
Conservation agents hope to inspire appreciation for animals
Of the 12,465 deer harvested from December 23 to January 2, about 3,130 were antlered bucks,...
MDC reports over 12,000 deer taken during alternative methods portion
The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament