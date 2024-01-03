Fredericktown Fire Department responds to residential fire

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. on January 2, the Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Mulberry Street in Cobalt Village. Upon arrival, firefighters located fire throughout the attic of the home originating from a wood stove flue pipe.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, containing it to the attic space. Occupants of the home evacuated before the department arrived on scene. No one was reported injured.

The Fredericktown Fire Department said that with the winter in full force, they want to remind everyone of the importance of having flue pipes routinely inspected and cleaned.

