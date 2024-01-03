First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A quiet and slightly nicer day today before it cools down a bit for the remainder of the week. Our early weekend storm is looking less stormy this morning. In the short term, other than some high clouds across our southern counties, today should be a mostly sunny and slightly less chilly day. After a frosty morning, highs look to be in the 45 to 50 range, with relatively light WNW winds. Another dry cold front/wind shift moves through this evening, and tomorrow and Friday will be about 5 degrees cooler again.

Forecast models are getting a better handle on a system moving into the far west today….and are shifting it mostly south of our region. Updated thinking is that we’ll get some rain showers Friday evening and Friday night….but that Saturday will end up as mostly rain free, though perhaps chilly and damp. The second system, however, continues to look even more impressive. This one may bring wind, rain and even some wet snow to the region Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

