First Alert: Nicer today; weekend system shifts

(KFVS) - After a frosty and cold start in the 20s, today is looking nicer before it cools down a bit.

Other than some high clouds, skies should be mostly sunny and temperatures should be less chilly.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, with light winds out of the northwest.

Another dry cold front, with a wind shift, moves through this evening and Thursday.

This will cause temps to be about 5 degrees cooler.

New models show the early weekend storm system is looking less stormy.

It appears the system is shifting mostly south of the Heartland.

Updates show we’ll have some rain showers Friday evening into Friday night and that Saturday will end up mostly rain free, but chilly and damp.

A second system arriving early next week is looking more impressive.

This system could bring wind, rain and even some wet snow Monday night into Tuesday.

