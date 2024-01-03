Heartland Votes
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland family is ringing in the New Year with the birth of a baby boy.

Parents Krisale and Dale welcomed their third child, Matthias Orion Moore, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center on Monday.

Baby boy Matthias was born at 12:25 a.m. on January 1, making him the first baby born at PBRMC in the new year.

He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring 21 inches long.

Both Matthias and his mother are healthy.

