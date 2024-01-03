Dry and slightly warmer today, cooler end to the week

Good afternoon, Heartland, it is shaping up to be a pleasant afternoon, with mostly sunny skies across the region and temperatures in the upper 40s, and some places reaching 50 degrees. Winds are relatively light throughout the day, but temperatures will be getting down into the 30s early this evening. A dry cold front is moving through, so tomorrow morning, temperature lows are in the mid 20s and expect some partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, expect temperatures in the low 40s. The weekend looks much drier, with small rain chances and warmer mornings Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday show significant rain chances, with temperatures rising to the upper 40s. Expect gusty winds both days as well. By Wednesday, the rain moves out and sunnier skies are left behind, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s once again.

