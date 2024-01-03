Driver flown to St. Louis hospital after crash in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening, January 2.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Perry County Road 914.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Arron N. Favier was traveling north when his SUV left the right side of the roadway.

MSHP said Favier overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and flipped.

Favier was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP reports Favier was wearing a seat belt and that his SUV was totaled in the crash.

