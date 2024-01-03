Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Driver flown to St. Louis hospital after crash in Perry County, Mo.

A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening,...
A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening, January 2.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 22-year-old Fredericktown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening, January 2.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Perry County Road 914.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Arron N. Favier was traveling north when his SUV left the right side of the roadway.

MSHP said Favier overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and flipped.

Favier was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP reports Favier was wearing a seat belt and that his SUV was totaled in the crash.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Murphysboro man killed in crash
Murphysboro man killed in crash
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractors are continuing to reconstruct and restore...
New traffic signals along U.S. 45 in Mayfield preparing for future activation after tornadoes
The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday,...
Carbondale’s “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series kicks off Jan. 16
If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host recruitment event