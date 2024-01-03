Conservation agents hope to inspire appreciation for animals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Families can get a look at how Missouri Department of Conservation agents care for reptiles and amphibians at a live feeding on January 4.

Naturalist Anna Nordwald said several animals will be part of the presentation, called “Feeding Frenzy.”

“It’s a really awesome program where we get out seven or eight animals that we have here at the Nature Center...on our stage here in the auditorium, and we feed them,” Nordwald said.

Many animals are available for viewing in their habitats at the Nature Center, but they are often resting or simply inactive when guests come through.

This presentation aims to educate the public in a more exciting way.

“For the community, it’s a really big glimpse into how these animals might survive in the wild,” Nordwald said.

One of the animals to be featured is the Eastern Snapping Turtle, a common reptile that can be found all over the state of Missouri.

Eastern Snapping Turtles, like the one Jeffrey Bullard took a selfie with, can be found all over Missouri. (0103_kfvs)

Nordwald said it’s a show for all audiences.

“Whether you’re two or three, or whether you’re 55, everyone is amazed at how different these feeding adaptations are,” she added.

While it’s certainly a fun way to spend an afternoon, the true purpose of the presentation is to inspire appreciation for these animals. Conservation agents do that by simply letting the animals be themselves.

“They can teach a lot more than we ever could by just talking,” Nordwald said. “Just seeing them, and being near them and watching them do these things, you can really begin to appreciate them and value them.”

The Feeding Frenzy begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on County Park Drive. No registration is required to attend.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.