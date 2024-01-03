Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Conservation agents hope to inspire appreciation for animals

We're taking a preview of the Missouri Department of Conservation's "Feeding Frenzy" event
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Families can get a look at how Missouri Department of Conservation agents care for reptiles and amphibians at a live feeding on January 4.

Naturalist Anna Nordwald said several animals will be part of the presentation, called “Feeding Frenzy.”

“It’s a really awesome program where we get out seven or eight animals that we have here at the Nature Center...on our stage here in the auditorium, and we feed them,” Nordwald said.

Many animals are available for viewing in their habitats at the Nature Center, but they are often resting or simply inactive when guests come through.

This presentation aims to educate the public in a more exciting way.

“For the community, it’s a really big glimpse into how these animals might survive in the wild,” Nordwald said.

One of the animals to be featured is the Eastern Snapping Turtle, a common reptile that can be found all over the state of Missouri.

Eastern Snapping Turtles, like the one Jeffrey Bullard took a selfie with, can be found all...
Eastern Snapping Turtles, like the one Jeffrey Bullard took a selfie with, can be found all over Missouri.(0103_kfvs)

Nordwald said it’s a show for all audiences.

“Whether you’re two or three, or whether you’re 55, everyone is amazed at how different these feeding adaptations are,” she added.

While it’s certainly a fun way to spend an afternoon, the true purpose of the presentation is to inspire appreciation for these animals. Conservation agents do that by simply letting the animals be themselves.

“They can teach a lot more than we ever could by just talking,” Nordwald said. “Just seeing them, and being near them and watching them do these things, you can really begin to appreciate them and value them.”

The Feeding Frenzy begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on County Park Drive. No registration is required to attend.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff
Emergency crews rushed the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and two...
2 hit by train in Du Quoin
The sign was removed from the SoutheastHEALTH building on Tuesday, January 2.
SoutheastHEALTH merges with Mercy; new signage in the works

Latest News

When announcing Robinson’s arrest, the sheriff’s office also indicated bar owner Brent Battles...
Williamson Co. business owner speaks out amid sheriff’s office investigation
A Williamson County business owner speaks out after the Sheriff calls him out for running what...
Longue owner responds to Williamson County Sheriff's claim
Upon arrival, firefighters located fire throughout the attic of the home originating from a...
Fredericktown Fire Department responds to residential fire
Of the 12,465 deer harvested from December 23 to January 2, about 3,130 were antlered bucks,...
MDC reports over 12,000 deer taken during alternative methods portion