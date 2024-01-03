Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale’s “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series kicks off Jan. 16

The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday,...
The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday, January 16.(City of Carbondale)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday, January 16.

The first event of the series will recognize the National Day of Racial Healing. The series will continue once a month through June on the third Tuesday of the month at the Carbondale Civic Center.

According to Dianah McGreehan, Director of Violence Prevention Programs, the National Day of Racial Healing is an initiative by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that embraces Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation (TRHT).

The day is observed every year on the Tues. following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The series will bring difficult topics surrounding racial healing to the table through facilitated conversations.

According to McGreehan, intersections of topics ranging from culture, racism, history and healing will provide opportunities for a diverse group of community members to engage in dialogue while enjoying a community meal.

The city will partner with the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen and the Carbondale NAACP branch for this series.

This event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open and 5 p.m. and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is preferred but not required.

To register, please click here.

For more information or to register, email Dianah McGreehan at dmcgreehan@explorecarbondale or call (618) 457-3282.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches

Latest News

If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host recruitment event
Proud parents Logan and Brandon Patrick welcomed baby Adalee, who is their third child. The 6...
Baby girl born on New Year’s Day at St. Francis Medical Center
A group of area chicken farmers are taking legal action against Tyson Foods following the...
Heartland chicken farmers file lawsuit against Tyson Foods
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff