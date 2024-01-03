Carbondale’s “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series kicks off Jan. 16

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday, January 16.

The first event of the series will recognize the National Day of Racial Healing. The series will continue once a month through June on the third Tuesday of the month at the Carbondale Civic Center.

According to Dianah McGreehan, Director of Violence Prevention Programs, the National Day of Racial Healing is an initiative by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that embraces Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation (TRHT).

The day is observed every year on the Tues. following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The series will bring difficult topics surrounding racial healing to the table through facilitated conversations.

According to McGreehan, intersections of topics ranging from culture, racism, history and healing will provide opportunities for a diverse group of community members to engage in dialogue while enjoying a community meal.

The city will partner with the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen and the Carbondale NAACP branch for this series.

This event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open and 5 p.m. and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is preferred but not required.

To register, please click here.

For more information or to register, email Dianah McGreehan at dmcgreehan@explorecarbondale or call (618) 457-3282.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.