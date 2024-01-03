Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host recruitment event

If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.
If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.(Cailyn Tegel)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be hosting its first recruitment event of the year on Monday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape.

Adults 18 years old and older are welcome to attend.

At the event, you will be able to meet the team and learn what it takes to become a roller derby skater or even a referee.

No skating or athletic experience is required. A dedicated training committee will teach newcomers everything they need to know.

Attendees are asked to bring their own boil-and-bite mouth guard to the event.

A limited amount of loaner skates and protective gear will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches

Latest News

The City of Carbondale will debut its “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series on Tuesday,...
Carbondale’s “At the Table” Dinner & Dialogue series kicks off Jan. 16
Proud parents Logan and Brandon Patrick welcomed baby Adalee, who is their third child. The 6...
Baby girl born on New Year’s Day at St. Francis Medical Center
A group of area chicken farmers are taking legal action against Tyson Foods following the...
Heartland chicken farmers file lawsuit against Tyson Foods
A Heartland family is ringing in the new year with the birth of a baby boy.
Family celebrates baby born on New Year’s in Poplar Bluff