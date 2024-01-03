Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host recruitment event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking to join a roller derby team in the area, clear your schedule for January 29.

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be hosting its first recruitment event of the year on Monday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape.

Adults 18 years old and older are welcome to attend.

At the event, you will be able to meet the team and learn what it takes to become a roller derby skater or even a referee.

No skating or athletic experience is required. A dedicated training committee will teach newcomers everything they need to know.

Attendees are asked to bring their own boil-and-bite mouth guard to the event.

A limited amount of loaner skates and protective gear will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

