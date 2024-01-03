Heartland Votes
Baby girl born on New Year’s Day at St. Francis Medical Center

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a family is celebrating the new year and the birth of a baby girl.

Adalee Layne Patrick made her debut into the world at 5:18 p.m. on January 1, making her the first baby born at St. Francis Medical Center in 2024.

Proud parents Logan and Brandon Patrick welcomed baby Adalee, who is their third child. The 6 pound, 11 ounce, 19.5 inch long baby girl joins big sisters Emmi and Aubree.

Both Adalee and mom are healthy.

