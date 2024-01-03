Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast to be held in Mounds, Ill.

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois NAACP chapter will host its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Monday, January 15.

The Pulaski/Alexander County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will holds its event at 9 a.m. at Meridian High School.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 for ages 17 through 6 and free for ages 5 and younger. You can buy tickets at the door.

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. L. Toni Lewis, as well as an award ceremony recognizing community members and local businesses for their contributions.

For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, please contact Sarita Sawyer at ssawyer@illinois.edu.

