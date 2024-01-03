Heartland Votes
Active pattern setting up for the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight an tomorrow we will remain dry and mostly clear. The temperatures will feel slightly colder tomorrow afternoon due to a front moving across the region tonight. Friday morning will start off cloudy and dry but light rain showers will slowly move in by the later afternoon and evening. If temperatures get cold enough overnight Friday into Saturday morning, there could be a few flurries in the mix but not expecting any accumlation. The main impact will be wet roads to the rainfall. Saturday and Sunday are looking partly cloudy with spotty showers late Saturday into Early Sunday morning.

Jumping ahead to next week, there is strong indication of another Winter storm that could impact the Heartland begining Monday night. The current trends are keeping us on the warmer side so widespread rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday with gusty winds. The main thing we are watching for will be those evening temperatures Tuesday evening to see if the rain will transition to snow. Right now, the system we are keeping a close eye on is still well off into the Pacific Ocean so timing, details, and accumulations are still to far out to pinpoint. Stay tuned!

