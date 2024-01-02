Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Winning numbers drawn for $810 million Powerball jackpot

(Neil Esoy | MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot’s cash value is $408.9 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball said the jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 34 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.
SIH Carbondale welcomes first baby born on New Year’s 2024
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least eight dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A St. Louis couple is celebrating a major milestone on the first day of 2024, ringing in the...
‘It’s wonderful to look at.’: St. Louis couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day