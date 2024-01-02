Wildlife rehabilitation center to present ‘Birds of Prey’ at Shawnee Group Sierra Club meeting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a “Birds of Prey” presentation at the Shawnee Group Sierra Club meeting.

Presented by Bev Shofstall, director of Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, it will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 11. Masks are recommended.

Organizers say you’ll see raptors who could not return to the wild and listen to Shofstall’s success stories.

The presentation will be in the Carbondale Township meeting room at 217 East Main Street. You can park in the lot off of Monroe Street and enter through the back door.

