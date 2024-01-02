Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SIH Carbondale welcomes first baby born on New Year’s 2024

Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.
Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.(SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale/Brianna Nunley)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale announced the arrival of the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Monday.

Baby boy Niko Ryder was born just after 2:08 a.m. on January 1, 2024, weighing seven pounds and three ounces.

Both Niko and his mother, Brianna Nunley of Carbondale, Illinois, are healthy.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
The controversial strip club is now shut down.
Controversial East Cape Girardeau strip club shuts down
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Brandon T. Elders (left), Tiffany M. Barnes (middle) and Brandon S. Partee (right) were...
3 arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Sunday with Dr. Shannon 12/31
Sunday with Dr. Shannon 12/31
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A local business is preparing to host its first-ever New Year's Eve celebration
Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau is set to host a New Years Eve celebration
RSP Heating and Cooling in Herrin is giving some maintenance advice for people during the...
Tips to help you keep your home warm this winter