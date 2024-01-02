SIH Carbondale welcomes first baby born on New Year’s 2024

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Someone special made their debut in the Heartland today, just in time for the New Year.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale announced the arrival of the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Monday.

Baby boy Niko Ryder was born just after 2:08 a.m. on January 1, 2024, weighing seven pounds and three ounces.

Both Niko and his mother, Brianna Nunley of Carbondale, Illinois, are healthy.

