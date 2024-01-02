Quiet and dry through Friday, Active weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday highs are expected to stay seasonable and skies should stay dry. Extra layers will be helpfull once that sun goes down with lows staying in the upper 20s. Tracking an active pattern for the weekend with the potential for another rain/snow mix. Trending more on the rainy side, but a few flurries or light snow to our northern counties can not be ruled out. Timing looks to be Saturday morning, clearing out by Saturday afternoon and then ramping up again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Heads up for next week, it is a ways out but there is another signal of a stronger winter storm that could impact the Heartland Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, looks like rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Colder air pushing in could increase our chance for some snow sometime Tuesday. We are very far out, so stayed tuned because things are likely to change.

