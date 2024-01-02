Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Quiet and dry through Friday, Active weekend ahead

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/2/2024
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday highs are expected to stay seasonable and skies should stay dry. Extra layers will be helpfull once that sun goes down with lows staying in the upper 20s. Tracking an active pattern for the weekend with the potential for another rain/snow mix. Trending more on the rainy side, but a few flurries or light snow to our northern counties can not be ruled out. Timing looks to be Saturday morning, clearing out by Saturday afternoon and then ramping up again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Heads up for next week, it is a ways out but there is another signal of a stronger winter storm that could impact the Heartland Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, looks like rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Colder air pushing in could increase our chance for some snow sometime Tuesday. We are very far out, so stayed tuned because things are likely to change.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry weather through Friday, active weekend ahead
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/2/2024
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/2/2024
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 1/2/2024
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 1/2/2024
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/2/2024
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/2/2024