New year kicks off new sales

(KFVS) - After the clock struck midnight and New Year’s confetti settled, shoppers nationwide began getting ready for unbeatable bargains.

Starting New Year’s Day and running through the first week of January, retailers have declared open season for the savviest of deal hunters.

From household essentials to high-tech gadgets and luxurious items, sales tags can bee seen all over shelves and digital storefronts.

More than 65 major chains, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and many more, report they have put regular-price items on sale.

A recent report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales increased 3.1 percent over the 2023 holiday season, from November 1 through December 24.

In an effort to draw in buyers looking for deals, Amazon and Walmart increased their sales through November in the U.S., but according to Reuters, analysts report the discounts were not as big as they were years prior when stores were left with extra inventory following the pandemic.

However, amidst the shopping chaos, financial advisors say you should avoid the temptation of overspending.

They say stick to a budget and avoid impulse buys and only purchase the items you need.

