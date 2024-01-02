Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New year kicks off new sales

Starting New Year’s Day and running through the first week of January, retailers have declared open season for the savviest of deal hunters.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After the clock struck midnight and New Year’s confetti settled, shoppers nationwide began getting ready for unbeatable bargains.

Starting New Year’s Day and running through the first week of January, retailers have declared open season for the savviest of deal hunters.

From household essentials to high-tech gadgets and luxurious items, sales tags can bee seen all over shelves and digital storefronts.

More than 65 major chains, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and many more, report they have put regular-price items on sale.

A recent report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales increased 3.1 percent over the 2023 holiday season, from November 1 through December 24.

In an effort to draw in buyers looking for deals, Amazon and Walmart increased their sales through November in the U.S., but according to Reuters, analysts report the discounts were not as big as they were years prior when stores were left with extra inventory following the pandemic.

However, amidst the shopping chaos, financial advisors say you should avoid the temptation of overspending.

They say stick to a budget and avoid impulse buys and only purchase the items you need.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

After a months-long closure, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and running on the winter schedule.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after months-long closure
Gregory A. Robinson is accused of pointing a gun at the owner of B&B Shisha Lounge in rural...
Man arrested on gun charge after fight reported at hookah lounge; investigation launched into operations at lounge
New Year's spending
New Year's spending
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/2
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/2