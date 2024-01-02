Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order banning individuals and businesses from nations designated as foreign adversaries from buying agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of critical military facilities.

Executive Order 24-01 bans any citizen, resident or business from a foreign adversary, outlined in 15 C.F.R § 7.4, from owning or acquiring Missouri agriculture land within 10 miles of critical military facilities. Nations currently classified as foreign adversaries include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

According to a release from the governor’s office, for the purposes of this order, “critical military facilities” refers to all staffed military facilities in Missouri. You can see a map of staffed military facilities in Missouri below.

The order does not affect existing landowners.

“With heightened concerns regarding ownership of Missouri farm land by foreign adversaries, especially China, we are signing this order to safeguard our military and intelligence assets, prevent security threats to our state, and give Missourians greater peace of mind,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “When it comes to China and other foreign adversaries, we must take common sense precautions that protect Missourians and our security resources.”

Currently, foreign agricultural land purchases are capped at 1 percent of the total agricultural land across the state, as outlined in a state statute.

According to the news release, the executive order creates “more stringent requirements for these land purchases and requires approval from the Missouri Department of Agriculture prior to any foreign acquisitions of agricultural land. The order also requires disclosing certain information to MDA prior to any foreign entity acquiring Missouri agricultural land.”

These additional requirements will help MDA personnel determine whether an agriculture land purchase by a foreign alien or business should be approved or denied.

According to the release, Governor Parson will also include funding in his upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 supplemental budget and his FY 2025 budget to ensure MDA has the necessary resources and staff to enforce these protections.

During the news conference, Governor Parson said his order does not impact Missouri’s valued economic partnerships with foreign allies, including Israel, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, among many others that have a longstanding presence in Missouri and employ thousands of Missourians.

In the last five years alone, according to the news release, foreign investment in Missouri has totaled nearly $19 billion and directly supported close to 150,000 Missouri jobs.

“There are numerous Missouri employers from friendly nations that we have strong economic relationships with, and we must ensure we are not disrupting Missouri’s economy or Missourians’ lives and livelihoods. Commonsense decisions and a balanced approach must always win, and Missouri must remain open for business to our allies,” Governor Parson said. “As such, we believe this order, with the authority we have, sufficiently protects Missouri’s security interests from potential bad actors while not punishing our allies for being good economic partners or upstanding individuals fleeing oppression and coming to our nation legally in search of a better life.”

The governor made the announced during a news conference. He was joined by Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpton.

Executive Order 24-01 will stand in effect until otherwise rescinded.

