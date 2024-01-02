Heartland Votes
Man charged with arson in connection with Sikeston fire

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with arson in connection with a fire in July 2023.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, firefighters responded to a fire in the 200 block of Adams around 3 p.m. on July 31, 2023. They found fire and smoke coming from the home.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators used K-9 Sammy, an accelerant detection canine) to help find the cause and origin of the fire. Court documents state the dog alerted to an accelerant on an electric heater that was in one of the rooms of the home.

It was determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to court records, video surveillance from across the street showed Falkoff’s vehicle leaving the home about 15 minutes before the fire was reported.

Falkoff has an arraignment scheduled for January 3.

