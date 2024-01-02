Man arrested on gun charge after fight reported at hookah lounge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a fight at B&B Shisha Lounge just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 30.

The hookah lounge is located in rural Marion on the 8200 block of Old Route 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the lounge, Brent A. Battles, told deputies that a Black man in a hoodie attempted to enter the business with a handgun.

Battles said the suspect got angry with him and after he got into his vehicle to leave, he reportedly pointed a silver handgun at him as he left the property.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Gregory A. Robinson.

During their investigation, deputies reported they found one live Luger 9mm round in the parking lot of the lounge.

When deputies attempted to speak with witness on scene, deputies said no one would talk and that Battles would not share video surveillance of the reported incident.

Robinson was later taken into custody at Huck’s Convenience Store, located at the intersection of Route 13 and Greenbriar Road, in Carterville.

Carterville Police were called at 7:15 a.m. to the store for a disturbance and found Robinson.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and took Robinson into custody.

Robinson was cited and booked into the Williamson County Jail on unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The sheriff’s office their investigation is ongoing and includes operations at B&B Shisha Lounge.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hookah lounge is an unlicensed liquor establishment, charging a monetary cover charge at the door and serving alcoholic beverages.

In a Facebook post, Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich made the following statement: “Unlicensed liquor establishments are intentionally circumventing regulations that are in place for public safety. Legitimate licensed liquor establishments are subjected to routine inspections, bar checks during operating hours, and must adhere to designated operating hours (usually 2am). In this incident law enforcement responded to armed, disorderly, and intoxicated crowds at 4:00 am. This has been a consistent outcome involving three unlicensed liquor establishments in Williamson County over the past several years. At least two have experienced large disturbances and/or shots fired calls including one with multiple vehicles being struck by gunfire.”

The two establishments Sheriff Diederich is referring to is the now closed Club 262 and a hookah bar in Carterville.

Owners of Club 262 were arrested and charged with selling alcohol illegally in April 2023. An investigation into the club came after deputies responded to reports of shots fired.

The owner of the hookah bar in Carterville was arrested in December 2023 after a disturbance and multiple fights took place at the establishment. He is accused of threatening the sheriff.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.