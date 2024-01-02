Man accused of shooting vehicle across the street from his house

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting a vehicle across the street from his house.

Joseph Scott, 70, of Murray, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a man contacted them around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1 to report a man who shot his vehicle.

The man told them he had pulled over in a parking lot next to some grain bins and a vacant house on Murray Paris Road to call his wife. He told deputies a man who lived across the street came out of his house with a shotgun and fired a round at his vehicle with what appeared to be birdshot.

The suspect, later identified as Scott, was taken into custody and booked at the Calloway County Detention Center.

