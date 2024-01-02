Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man accused of breaking into home while intoxicated New Year’s Eve, strangling homeowner

Gregary W. Vaughn, Jr., 33, of Princeton, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary,...
Gregary W. Vaughn, Jr., 33, of Princeton, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting and strangling the homeowner.

Gregary W. Vaughn, Jr., 33, of Princeton, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance complaint around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 in the Lamasco area, off KY 1272.

Deputies say on New Year’s Eve, Vaughn was reportedly intoxicated and broke into a home off KY 1272. He allegedly strangled and assaulted the homeowner before being removed from the home by a third party.

Vaughn was arrested the following day and taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Lawrence “Larry” Sparks, 34 of Benton, Ky., was drug and weapons charges in connection with an...
13 guns, drugs found during investigation; 1 arrested
A Cape Girardeau County Jail employee is facing criminal charges in connection with a fight on...
Cape Girardeau County Jail employee arrested on assault, weapon charges
A special school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, following a recent incident at a high...
Eldorado School Dist. considering suspension, termination of athletic coaches
An Eddyville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve night.
Driver flown to Nashville, Tenn. hospital after crash

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
Some Heartland chicken farmers are taking legal action against Tyson Foods.
Famers taking legal action against Tyson Foods
Two people were hit by a train in Du Quoin, Ill.
2 people hit by train in Du Quoin, Ill.
Governor Mike Parson spoke on Tuesday about foreign-owned agricultural land in Missouri.
Gov. Parson speaks on foreign-owned agricultural land