Man accused of breaking into home while intoxicated New Year’s Eve, strangling homeowner

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting and strangling the homeowner.

Gregary W. Vaughn, Jr., 33, of Princeton, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance complaint around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 in the Lamasco area, off KY 1272.

Deputies say on New Year’s Eve, Vaughn was reportedly intoxicated and broke into a home off KY 1272. He allegedly strangled and assaulted the homeowner before being removed from the home by a third party.

Vaughn was arrested the following day and taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.

