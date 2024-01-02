Heartland lawmaker says closing of Franklin Co. Juvenile Detention Center took her by surprise

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland lawmaker said the closing of a juvenile detention center took her by surprise.

The Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center closed its doors at the end of the year.

The second judicial circuit court announced the closure last week due to what Chief Judge Melissa A. Morgan called staffing shortages.

On Tuesday, January 2, we talked to State Senator Terri Bryant who has a lot of questions about the closure.

Bryant told us she’s not even sure the judge has the authority to close the facility, because it was a legislative decision to open it.

She’s also worried about whether or not the staff who used to work here were given a proper notice about the closure.

Bryant also isn’t sure what will happen to the building in the future.

Regardless of what happens, Bryant said she thinks the closure should have been handled differently.

“Right now, closing the facility I really don’t think was a good move. And I wish that the judge would have consulted the local legislatures so we could have helped with all of this but unfortunately we were kept out of the loop,” said Bryant.

According to the release, staff were notified about the intent to close and will be paid for the month following the closure.

Bryant is hoping to re purpose the facility and give the now-former employees a change at a new job.

